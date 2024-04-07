As part of its activities in reaching out to the needy, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has distributed rice to Christian widows in Kaduna.

The distribution was facilitated through the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna State, Pastor Yohanna Buru.

Pastor Buru during the distribution, explained that El-Zakzaky has made it a tradition to extend food assistance to both Muslims and Christians during the Sallah festivities to promote peace, unity, and to strengthen interfaith relations in the country.

The cleric noted that this year’s distribution was significant due to the economic hardships and the high cost of living and the removal of fuel subsidy.

Expressing her gratitude, one of the widows who received a bag of rice, Madam Rahab shared her plight, revealing that her household had gone to bed without food for two days.

Mrs Rahab lamented not receiving government palliative despite hearing about them, and urged authorities to ensure that future assistance reaches those in need.

She also called for peace and unity in the country while urging both Muslims and Christians to pray for the success of President Bola Tinubu.

The widow equally appealed to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to prioritise the welfare of widows and orphans, assuring him of their prayers for the success of his administration.