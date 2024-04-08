Everton have been hit with a more points deduction by the Premier League this season, having previously been docked 10 points in November, which was reduced to six on appeal

Sean Dyche’s side have been hit with a two more points deduction this season by an independent commission after a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The deduction means that the Toffees, who beat relegation rivals Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, drop from 29 points to 27, two points above both Nottingham Forest and Luton. They move to 16th in the Premier League table, below Brentford.

Forest themselves were docked four points last month after their own breach of the rules.

The Premier League said: “Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent Commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges.

“Having done so, the Commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.

“The independent Commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.”

Everton have said in a statement that they have “begun the preparations to appeal the commission’s decision.” The club said: “In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the assessment period ending 2022-23.

“The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction.”

While the Club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the Club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club’s breach.