As Muslims celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE)

has reaffirmed its commitment to enrolling 10 million out-of-school children in school by 2027.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of NCAOOSCE, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris, in his Eid-el-Kabir message contained in a press statement on Sunday, also commended President Bola Tinubu’s initiative against Almajiri and out-of-school children’s issues, while urging enhanced commitment to education.

This is just as he said the Commission was actively working to integrate Western education into the Almajiri school curriculum, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience that prepares the children for a brighter future.

He said, “I extend warm greetings to all Nigerians, with special recognition for the Almajiri and out-of-school children, who are central to our Commission’s mission.

“I call upon all stakeholders to renew their dedication to education as a fundamental right for every child. Education remains the cornerstone for unlocking the potential of our youth and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to society.

“I am pleased to acknowledge President Bola Tinubu’s resolute efforts to eradicate the challenges faced by Almajiri and out-of-school children in Nigeria. His commitment to education and human capital development underscores his administration’s steadfast dedication to the welfare of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

“Additionally, we are actively working to integrate Western education into the Almajiri school curriculum, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience that prepares these children for a brighter future.

“We will continue to collaborate tirelessly with stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Education, state governments, and development partners, to address the multifaceted challenges faced by these vulnerable children.

“President Tinubu’s leadership and unwavering support have been instrumental in advancing our goals thus far. Together, we are confident in our ability to make a significant impact and ensure that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances,” he added.