The Labour Party (LP) in Bauchi State has commended the leadership disposition of its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Dr. Peter Obi, especially his continued moral and financial support to party members in the state.

The State Secretary of the party, Suleiman Garba Kobi, made the commendation Sunday on Eid-el-Kabir day while receiving a cow donated by Obi to celebrate the festival.

He thanked the former presidential candidate for his generosity, exemplary leadership and pledged their unalloyed loyalty to Dr. Peter Obi and the Labour Party, expressing optimism that LP would win the presidential election come 2027.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank Dr. Tanko Yunusa for being an emissary to the 2023 presidential flag-bearer who whenever the need raises conveys whatever message from him to members of the party in Bauchi State.

