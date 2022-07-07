The Former Governors Forum (FGF) has felicitated with the Muslim Umma and the generality of Nigerians on this year’s celebration of Eid-El-Kabir festival slated for Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The former governors in a statement jointly signed by former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu (CON), Talban Minna, and executive secretary of the Forum, Prof. Tunde Esan, on Thursday, said the fundamentals of the celebration approximate love, togetherness and harmony, hence calling on Nigerians to appreciate Nigeria’s complexities and live in love and unity.

“These are some of the basics of oneness and unity, that our nations needs and should propagate at this difficult period.

“We, therefore, use this occasion to appeal to all Nigerians to work towards appreciating the uniqueness of our heterogeneous and multicultural society, and work towards love for one another, irrespective of tribe, tongue and geographical location.

“Former Governors Forum wishes all the blessings of Allah and may peace, progress, long life and prosperity be our portion, and that of our loved ones, as we celebrate this year Eid-El-Kabir,” the statement stated.