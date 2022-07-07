The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, has assured serving Corps members in the State of protection, following a dawn attack on their Lodge on Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, Uyo, the State capital, by armed hoodlums on Wednesday.

The CP, who visited the lodge along with the State NYSC coordinator, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe, confirmed the incident, noting that although the robbers dispossessed corps members of their personal belongings including Laptops, phones and cash, “no one was raped, as widely reported”.

CP Olatoye, who addressed the 21 Corps members occupying the Lodge at about 8:00pm on Wednesday, assured them of their personal safety, adding that Police operatives would be deployed around the vicinity of Atan Ofot area where the Lodge is located to forestall further breach of peace.

Also, in a statement on Thursday, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Ekwe said: “it was confirmed that 21 Corps members occupy the said property. The interaction with the Corps members further revealed that an attack on them was actually carried out by thieves at about 1:00am Wednesday morning.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables including phones, Laptops and some cash. They confirmed that no bodily harm was meted on them, and no Corps member was raped.

“While the actions and intentions of those criminal elements remain condemnable, it is worthy of note that the State Commissioner of Police has assured the Corps members and members of the public that an investigation on the matter has been launched and that the culprits will soon be apprehended.”