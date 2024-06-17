Ad

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has called on the people of the state to use the Eid-el-Kabir occasion to pray for the state and the country respectively.

Governor Buni, in his Sallah message to the people on Sunday said peace, security and prosperity of the country are paramount to every citizen.

“We should therefore intensify prayers to our leaders to be guided aright for increased peace, security, and prosperity of our dear country,” he said.

Buni charged the people of the state and the North-East to continue supporting and cooperating with the security operatives.

“His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has shown great commitment to fight insecurity. He should be supported and encouraged to succeed,” Governor Buni said.

He further urged the people to promote the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love, and sacrifice being taught as lessons of the Eid.

“These virtues should go beyond the Sallah season for us to build a peaceful, strong, and united country,” Buni said.

The governor commended the security agencies for their commitment to ensuring that peace reigns across the state.

He also appreciated the people for their resilience in rebuilding their communities and recovering their means of livelihood.

“As the rainy season commences, we should engage in agriculture to produce our food needs.

“Our administration would soon launch a massive agricultural revolution to make agriculture attractive, productive, and profitable to meet our food requirement and export others for economic development.

“You should therefore take advantage of this programme and key into the development agenda of the administration,” Governor Buni urged.