Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Ibn Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the military authorities to clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists still occupying Guzamala local government headquarters, and other communities in Kukawa, Abadam council areas to enable millions of displaced people to return to their ancestral homes.

The Shehu noted that the only way to restore civil authority in these affected communities is for the security agencies to seriously take the war to the doorsteps of terrorists hibernating and still in total control, particularly in Guzamala Council, where there is no civilian presence for many years.

The traditional ruler stated this when he paid a Sallah homage to the Borno State acting Governor, Dr. Umar Kadafur at the Government House in Maiduguri on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP recalls that a similar plea was made by the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan while delivering a goodwill message at the celebration of the June 12, 2024 Democracy Day.

The Shehu, while appreciating the sacrifices rendered by Nigerian troops towards restoration of peace in the North-East and the country as a whole, said there is more than meets the eye, noting that the inability of the military to restore civil authority in the aforementioned communities has denied parents and children access to their farmlands and quality Education which he described as dangerous to mankind and sustainable development.

The monarch said: “I am here with my people to congratulate Government and the people of Borno for observing a peaceful and successful Eid-El-Kabir 2024.

“I commend the Federal Government and the security agencies, and more importantly, Governor Babagana Zulum for their untiring efforts in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

“Moreso, let me use this opportunity to call on the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the military authority to clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists still occupying Guzamala local government headquarters, and other communities in Kukawa, Abadam council areas so that millions of displaced people would go back to their ancestral homes,” Shehu of Borno said.

Responding, the acting Governor, Dr. Kadafur thanked the monarch for the visit.

He said a committee has already been set up under the Chairmanship of the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Sugum Mai Mele, saying the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), are working round the clock to restore normalcy and relocate the displaced people of Guzamala back to their ancestral homes.

He stressed that government will expedite action to resettle all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), back to their communities before the end of the present administration.