As Muslims all of the world celebrate Eid-el-Kabir this Sunday, the member representing Ijebu North Constituency 1 and Minority Whip of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulrasheed Kashamu, has upheld his family’s tradition of giving back to the community.

Thousands of people gathered at the Kashamus’ home in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, to receive gifts of cash and food items, continuing the legacy of generosity set by his late father, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and gratitude as Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker, in a display of compassion and kindness, distributed gifts to the eager crowd.

Residents of Ijebu Igbo, from all walks of life, children, the young and old, lined up in anticipation of the generous donations that would make their celebrations even more special.

As early as 9am, the 27-year-old Kashamu, who has taken after the philanthropic gestures of his late dad, was spotted at the Muslim Prayer Ground in Oke Alafia, Atikori, Ijebu Igbo.

Upon his arrival back at home, the lawmaker, who is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ordered that the gates be thrown open to the teeming crowd who throng the house to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with him.

Kashamu personally handed out cash and food items neatly packed in envelopes, sacks and carrier bags, bringing smiles and warmth to the hearts of the recipients.

Speaking with reporters on the occasion, Kashamu said:

“I thank Almighty Allah for granting me and my people the opportunity and benefit of witnessing the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“In continuation of the legacy laid down by my father, the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, we have made arrangements to reach out to about 8,000 people within our community and beyond with food items and cash, irrespective of sex, religious, race or political leaning.

“Our activities today underscore the purpose of the Eid celebration. It is a call to humility, empathy and sharing of joy, peace and happiness with the people.

“I am only an instrument in His hands to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable, the old, the young and even children.

“That is my greatest joy and it gives me a sense of fulfillment. Eid Mubarak to all the Muslim Ummah.”