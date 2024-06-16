Ad

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Nigerians to pray for leaders at all strata of government.

Sultan Abubakar, who observed the Eid-el-Kabir prayer alongside the Sokoto State’s deputy governor, Alhaji Mohammed Gobir, in Sokoto on Sunday, in his Sallah message to Nigerians, admonished Muslims to hold on to the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir.

“We should use this period of worship to pray for our leaders. As leaders, we will not get tired of calling on the citizens to continue to pray for our country. Therefore, we should sustain more prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“We should continue to thank the Almighty Allah for His blessings and gift of life to celebrate this great moment. As we support and pray for our leaders, the country will progress.

“Our security agencies should always be appreciated and encouraged for the sustained effort and commitment to address our current situation,” he said.

In a related development, residents of Gwiwa Eka, a suburb of Sokoto metropolis, were full of praise to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for donating a cow to them for the Sallah celebration.

Adamu Abdulrahaman, a resident, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed their gratitude to Obi, for putting smiles on their faces on this auspicious occassion.

According to him, “some of us could not afford the high cost of rams in the market. We are grateful to Peter Obi for this magnanimity and called on other well-to-do personalities to emulate his good gesture.”