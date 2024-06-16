Ad

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) has released the timetable for local government elections in the State billed for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The timetable, as released by KWASIEC chairman, Okanla Baba, indicated that the Commission will meet with the leadership of all the registered political parties on June 21, 2024.

It showed that political parties’ primaries will hold between June 24 and 30, 2024.

The political parties are to obtain and return nomination forms for the chairmanship and councilorship elections between Monday 1 and 5 July, 2024 while the verification of candidates’ credentials will hold between July 8 and 19, 2024.

“Display of names of candidates nominated by political parties to be posted on KWSIEC notice board: Monday July 22nd – Friday 26th, 2024.

“Training of ad-hoc staff in all the three senatorial Districts: Saturday July 27th – Wednesday July 31st, 2024.

“Political parties’ campaign starts on Monday, August 19th and ends on the midnight of Thursday 19th September, 2024. Elections Day for chairmanship and councilorship positions is slated for September 21, 2024,” Baba added.