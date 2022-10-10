The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to strengthen their faith in God as well as the bond of unity among one another.

The party stated this yesterday while felicitating with Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of Eid-el Maulud, the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

The party said the Eid-el Maulud offers Nigerians and humanity the divine reassurance of the mercies, compassion and provision of the Almighty Allah as well as divine call to put their trust in His unending love towards mankind.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba in a statement said urged “Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el Maulud to end all forms of divisiveness, acrimony, strife and sense of hopelessness and embrace a new beginning by rekindling the virtues of love, kindness, forgiveness, tolerance, peaceful co-existence and charity towards the poor in line with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet.

“Our Party charges Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for divine intervention in the country especially as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections. The PDP also calls on those behind the mindless killings, banditry and other forms of violence to use the occasion to turn a new leaf and end their acts of hostility against humanity.

“The PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a happy Eid-el Maulud celebration,” he said.