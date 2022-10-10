Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has described the recent spate of attacks on some villages in Bokkos and Wase local government areas of the State leading to loss of lives as unacceptable, saying the attackers must be fished out and not allowed to go unpunished.

Against this background, the governor has ordered security forces to immediately confront attackers threatening the lives of people with a view to bring them to face the wrath of the law.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on Saturday gunmen attacked Kuliyas Village in Butura, Bokkos LGA, killing four persons including the village head.

This is coming after other reported isolated killings in other villages of Follo, Karara, Bokkos, and Mangor as well as the kidnapping of some students at All Nations Academy, who were eventually rescued by security forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Lalong in a statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs, Government House, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, commended security forces whose combined efforts together with vigilante and hunter groups ensured the rescue of 10 persons kidnapped by bandits in Bashar, Wase local government area.

He praised the prompt action of the Police, Operation Safe Haven and community watch groups, who gave the hoodlums a hot chase and ensured that all the kidnapped persons and other stolen items were recovered.

The governor said this level of criminality must be addressed holistically by the security agencies in collaboration with the traditional and community leaders leveraging on the structures of community policing and vigilante groups.

He warned criminals that his administration will not allow them to return the days of darkness to the State under any guise.

Governor Lalong also sympathised with the families of the victims and assured them that those behind the attacks will be made to pay for their actions.

He also called for vigilance among the citizens and timely passage of intelligence and information to security agencies to proactively prevent such attacks.