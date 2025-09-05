The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has urged Muslims across the country to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud to reflect on the virtues of love, unity, and compassion while praying for the peace and progress of the nation.

Advertisement

In a goodwill message issued on Friday, September 5, 2025, to mark the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the First Lady described the Prophet’s life as a model of humility, forgiveness, and devotion to Allah.

“This celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad is a time to reflect on his exemplary life of humility, compassion, forgiveness, and devotion to Allah,” Mrs. Tinubu said. “It is also a reminder for us to embody these values in our daily lives, showing love, kindness, and unity to one another.”

She encouraged the faithful to dedicate the day to prayers for Nigeria, stressing that the nation needs divine guidance for its peace, prosperity, and overall progress.

“As we mark this blessed day, let us continue to pray for our nation, for peace, prosperity, and progress,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Lady concluded her message with warm greetings to the Muslim community, wishing them a blessed Eid-El-Maulud celebration.