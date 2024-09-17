The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on political leaders to prioritise policies to alleviate people’s suffering and ensure justice and equity.

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who made this call yesterday while felicitating with Muslims on Eid-ul-Maulud, said it is through good governance and transparent leadership that they can restore hope and confidence in our nation’s future.

Okoh said the celebration of Eid-ul-Maulud, the birth of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, is an occasion for Nigerians to reflect on the values of peace, compassion, and unity that the Prophet exemplified and apply these principles in their daily lives.

“As we celebrate, let us be reminded of the contemporary realities facing our beloved country.

Nigeria is blessed with diverse cultures and religions, strengthening our nation’s fabric.

“However, we must also acknowledge the challenges of insecurity, economic hardship, and social division that threaten our unity. We must unite in solidarity in these trying times, transcending religious and ethnic barriers.

“Let us use this celebration to renew our commitment to fostering peace and understanding among all Nigerians. We are stronger when we work together towards common goals, and it is through mutual respect and dialogue that we can build a more harmonious society,” he said.

The CAN president further urged all religious leaders to continue promoting tolerance and coexistence and encourage their communities to engage in acts of kindness and support for one another, exceptionally those less fortunate.

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid-ul-Maulud, may the teachings of the Prophet inspire our people to pursue peace and justice, and may God bless Nigeria with prosperity and unity,” he said.