He sighed and finally said, “Madam, give us some minutes, I will call when I’m done with this patient.” Such impunity! I thought. I had no choice but to return back to my seat very upset. I decided I would have a word with the hospital’s supervisory desk.

This was not right. The other lady could not hold her pain anymore. She began crying out and that was when a nurse came up to her and told her to control herself. It was at this point that I lost it and stood up in her defence.

“You have no right in telling her to control herself, she is seriously ill and needs medical attention.” It was then that the other patients joined in to support what I was saying. Eventually, the nurse had no choice but to call the attention of a doctor. This resulted in the lady being attended to immediately.