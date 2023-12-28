German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have finalised the acquisition of young Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi from Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, citing German publication BILD, the deal is valued at €9 million. Durosinmi is expected to arrive in Germany on Thursday, December 28th, for his medical examination before completing the transfer.

The 20-year-old marks Frankfurt’s second signing of the winter transfer window following the loan acquisition of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Manchester United. Durosinmi impressed in the Czech league this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in his 11 appearances for Viktoria Plzen.

Before joining Viktoria Plzen, Durosinmi honed his skills with the Box2box academy in Nigeria and played for Czech second-tier side MFK Karviná in 2022. During his debut season at Karviná, he netted three goals, including a remarkable strike against Slavia Prague.

His impressive form attracted interest from several clubs, including Brighton & Hove Albion and VfB Stuttgart. However, Durosinmi reportedly set his sights on a move to the Bundesliga, particularly Eintracht Frankfurt, believing they could provide the ideal platform for his further development. Comparisons have been drawn to former Arsenal strikers Kanu and Emmanuel Adebayor due to his physical presence and technical ability.

Despite generating international interest, Durosinmi is yet to receive a senior cap for Nigeria. This transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt signifies a significant step forward in his young career, offering exciting opportunities for his future development and potential Bundesliga success.