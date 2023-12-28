A 23-year-old woman, identified as Amanda Uchechi Ugo, has allegedly shot and killed police officer Cosmos Ugwu at the Ezinihitte Area Command in Imo State.

The tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday, December 26th, at the Ezinihitte Area Command in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, according to The Nation, occurred around 6:30 PM during Boxing Day. Upon hearing three gunshots from the deceased officer’s room, officers on duty took cover.

“When officers entered the room to investigate the commotion, they found Corporal Ugwu lying lifeless in a pool of blood.” the paper said quoting an unnamed source. “The woman had reportedly fired three shots: two to his chest and one to his left hand. He was rushed to Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte but unfortunately pronounced dead by the attending physician.”

The deceased and Ms Ugo had allegedly had a heated argument in the room before the shooting. During the altercation, Ms Ugo allegedly gained access to Corporal Ugwu’s firearm and fatally shot him.

“It was like something out of a movie,” the source added.