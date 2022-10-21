Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has described the death of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, as shocking and devastating.

Oyetola urged both the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, with whom the deceased worked closely with and the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who was also looking forward to working with the late Speaker, to take heart and be consoled by the fact that the late Afuye demonstrated that he was indeed a loyal, dedicated and committed progressive politician while alive.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, acknowledged the legislative prowess displayed by the late speaker in the management of the affairs of the House, saying that he would be sorely missed by his colleagues, the government and the people of Ekiti State.

While condoling with the family of the late Speaker, Oyetola further described Afuye as an astute politician and a seasoned legislator whose impacts in the advancement of the cause of good legislation, responsible and responsive representation as far as Ekiti is concerned cannot be quantified.

He, therefore, urged the family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that the late speaker led a good life worthy of emulation.