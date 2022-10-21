The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) officially launched a digital certificate platform that had ultimately reduced the cost of accessing and retrieving certificates of students.

The Head of the National Office Nigeria, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, explained that the digital certificate is the electronic version of an academic or physical paper certificate which has numerous advantages.

He declared that certificates from 1999 till date are ready and available on the platform.

Areghan, while highlighting the benefits, maintained that the digital certificate platform would give certificate holders the power to prevent unauthorized users from accessing their data.

“The platform is compliant with global best practices by ensuring that the data of candidates are protected securely and cannot be accessed by the parties without the consent of certificate owners.

“Institutions and organisations can confirm with ease the reliability and authenticity of individuals’ certificates on the digital certificates platform. This eliminates fraud and will send unscrupulous persons out of the market. It has many security doors that make it possible to hack.

“Also, universities, institutions and organisations can enjoy a seamless, secure, and fast confirmation process with the digital platform. It also allows for bulk confirmation of certificates at once. This saves valuable admission costs and time”, Areghan added.

The HNO assured that the platform is well secured and safe from hackers, pointing out that since the commencement of assessment, certificates have been issued to represent students’ performance in examinations.