To enhance agricultural development in the state, Ekiti State government has commenced work on the proposed 1,000 kilometre rural road project across the state.

The commencement of the work was announced with the bid for the first of 65.10 kilometers of backlog, rehabilitation intervention, covering several communities and farmsteads.

The World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agriculture Marketing Project (RAAMP) carried out the road project with counterpart funding from the state government.

A total of 1,000 kilometres of rural roads would be fixed to enhance easy transportation of farm produce to the markets under the project.

The rural road construction is in line with Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s plan to ensure that rural roads receive similar attention as roads in the urban areas in order to enhance infrastructure upgrade in the rural areas and promote agricultural development and food security by linking farms to markets through good roads.

According to the advertised bid for the first 65.10 kilometres backlog/ rehabilitation, the roads for constructions are: Enu Odi-Itenu –Igirigiri Road (8.41km); Omisanjana-Ben Folarin- Oke Aso Road (5.70km); Ara-Oye Road (8.77km); Afolu-Odofin Road (1.95km); Ise-Imola Road (5.30km); Owode Anaye Road (2.8km).

Others are Erinmope-Irare-Ikosun Road (6.68km); Iye-Isapa- Olopomeji- Ikun Road (5.10km); Ara-Ekameta Schol Road (2.05km); Igbole/Osin- Iropora Road (4.60km); Ilupeju-Igbo Egan Road (3.1km); FMS- Oke Ako Road (3.40km); and Ikosi-Aba Osun- Aba Oriokuta- Ikogosi Road (7.19km).

Other interventions coming up before the middle of the year include 128 kilometres spot improvement intervention and the design of another 100 kilometre backlog/rehabilitation with another 40 kilometre upgrade intervention.

Governor Oyebanji who described the commencement of the project as timely, urged the communities and farmsteads that are not covered under the first phase of the project to be patient as they would be covered in subsequent phases in line with the agriculture and rural development agenda of his administration.