Ahead of the local government elections, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the polls, saying the party has remained strong and united in the state.

The governor stated this while receiving the senatorial candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo North Senatorial District and former member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the APC, Hon. Shina Abiola Peller, into the PDP.

He noted that the developments witnessed by all zones of the state since his administration began in 2019 were remarkable and that it will continue that way.

Makinde, who was represented by the deputy governor, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, called on new and old members of the party to work in unison to deliver candidates of the PDP in the local government polls.

Peller and his followers in the Accord Party across the senatorial district, defected into the ruling PDP at an elaborate event held at the Ojude Oba, Iseyin, citing Governor Makinde’s people-oriented governance in the state.

The governor charged PDP members, especially in Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso to support and welcome the defectors with a large heart, so that the party could continue to wax stronger, as according to him, there is enough room for everyone to operate.

He said: “I want to greet our party leaders and elders who are here at this event. Being progressive without power is zero but we want power in Iseyinland, Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso and Oyo State in general. This is why Shina Peller is joining the party that gives power to the people.

“When you are looking for something within a particular place and you didn’t get it, won’t you leave the place and go to another place where you can find it?

“I want to assure Peller that he and other followers won’t regret joining the PDP and a lot of benefits will come to them, undoubtedly.

“I want to also greet the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Kabiyesi Oba Sefiu Oyebola. There has been progress in this land during his reign. The developments that each zone in the state has witnessed since Governor Makinde came on board are remarkable and I believe we all want all of these to continue.’’