The Odo Oro Ekiti community has appealed to the Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji to intervene in the alleged encroachment of their farmlands by an agricultural company, Agbeyewa Farms.

The community which is located in Ikole local government area of the state accused Agbeyewa Farms of destroying their farmlands where different cash crops were planted.

A letter titled: “Trespass/criminal destructions/unlawful encroachment on Odo Oro community farmlands by Agbeyewa Farms” signed on behalf of the community by their lawyers, Kayode Akinwumi Esq, contained the appeal as addressed to Governor Oyebanji.

The lawyers wrote as Solicitors to the Federation of Odo Oro Ekiti Development Union (FODU), represented by High Chief Omoniyi Joseph Bamisaye, Aun land-owning family, represented by High Chief Omotayo Akeredolu; Ikasi land-owning family, represented by Chief Koya Olaseinde and other land-owning families in Ona, Otun and Osi Quarters in Odo Oro Ekiti, Ikole local government area that were affected by the allegedly illegal clearing and destruction of farms and other activities the company.

According to the letter, Governor Oyebanji was asked to intervene on the matter relating the farmlands situated at Oko Aun and Oko Ikasi in Igboroko farmland, along Itapaji Ekiti Road in Odo Oro Ekiti.

According to the community economic trees ranging from cocoa, oranges, cashew trees, Iroko trees, among others were at various times wantonly destroyed by the invaders before they were stopped by the people of the community.

“Cash crops like cocoa, oranges, plantain and other economic trees, abound on this land with many of the crops relied on by the people for sustenance. Sadly, these cash crops and economic trees are already cleared and ontinue to be cleared by Agbeyewa Farms agents, cronies or representatives,” they alleged.

“Our client is bringing the attention of the Ekiti State Government to this brazen assault on their collective sensibilities by Agbeyewa Farms, and if not quickly curtailed, they may have no other better option than to exercise to protect their ancestral belongings in the prevailing circumstance.”

The letter further claimed that the firm and its agents were still wreaking havoc on the farm, pleading with the governor to protect the people’s

means of livelihood from further destruction.

Addressing journalists in at the NUJ Press Centre, Ado Ekiti on Thursday, High Chief Bamisaye, said there were no talks between the Farms and the community despite the directive from the state government.

He claimed that despite a prior directive for dialogue with the community to resolve the issue at a meeting brokered by the state government there was no form dialogue from the firm.

Bamisaye maintained that Odo Oro was not part of the communities where Agbeyewa Farms was permitted to operate, claiming that the organization “neglected the areas allocated to them were neglected and they started other farmlands not allocated to them”.

Responding to the encroachment allegation, the Director of Corporate Communications and Engagement, Agbeyewa Farms Limited, Mr Dauda Lawal described the claims as unfounded and misdirected.

“The 5,000 hectares of land allocated to us by the Ekiti State government, spanning Ipao, Esun, Odo-Oro, and Itapaji communities, was obtained legally and through due process.

“All monetary payments for the land were made directly to the government accounts, as required by the law, and CofO was given to us by the state government. We did not engage in any under-the-table transactions or sign any agreements with individuals or groups outside of the official government channels.

“We’d like to reiterate that we did not at any time sign any Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Odo-Oro or any community for compensation. What we were told during the discussions with the state government on the said land was that compensation would be handled by the state government to the affected communities.”

Lawal stressed that, “Our operations in Ekiti aim to cultivate, aggregate, process cassava, and provide employment opportunities for our people, which we have been doing for the past two years.

“Today, we have created over 1,000 job opportunities both from within and outside of Ekiti State. We’ve consistently conducted our activities peacefully and engaged in corporate social responsibility initiatives within the communities where we operate and across the state. We would continue to engage our people for the benefit of their shared prosperity.”

He urged the Odo-Oro community to direct their concerns to the Ekiti State government which allocated the 5,000 hectares of land to the company after payment and issued the Certificate of Occupancy (CofO.)

“We are law-abiding corporate entities with a focus on promoting sustainable agriculture, economic growth, and community development rather than perpetuating unfounded allegations,” Lawal said.