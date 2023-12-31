As aspirants for the Edo 2024 governorship election intensify their consultations to secure their party’s tickets, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Chief Mathew Emiohe, has warned against repeating the political debacle between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his “godson” Governor Siminalayi Fubara. He urges the party to choose its candidate carefully and avoid imposing anyone.

Emiohe also denies any involvement in a meeting with the governor where Asue Ighodalo was discussed as a potential party candidate. He further advises the governor against making the mistake of fielding a “stranger” or unpopular candidate if the party aims to win the 2024 election.

The Itohan of Esanland, while drumming up support for Barrister Anslem Ojezua’s candidacy, claims to have reliable information that Governor Obaseki encouraged Ojezua to enter the race. He acknowledges Obaseki’s right to support any candidate but emphasizes the need for collaboration with party leaders, cautioning against unilateral decisions.

“Yes, the governor has the right to support anyone,” Emiohe stated, “but it must be in tandem with the leaders of the party. He cannot do it alone the way he is going. He can express interest in anybody, just as he also expressed interest in Ojezua’s candidacy because I know he asked him to enter the race. I don’t know if he told other people the same way he told Ojezua.”

Emiohe warns Obaseki to exercise caution when choosing whom to support. “This problem of godfatherism is not paying anymore, especially with what is currently happening in Rivers State,” he said. “We don’t want a situation where two months after the election they start to fight. If that happens, it will be worse than what is happening between Wike and Fubara.”

“Essentially, if the governor pushes for Asue’s emergence, then the election for PDP will be dead on arrival. You cannot force someone who cannot win an election on us. We need someone generally accepted by everyone, not a stranger. We, the leaders, cannot accept it.”