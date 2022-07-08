Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the Ekiti State June 18, 2022 election, Chief Segun Oni, has challenged the victory of Mr Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the election tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oyebanji winner of the poll having polled 187,057 votes against Oni’s 82,209 votes.

Oni had rejected the result election after it was announced by the INEC, saying the outcome would be challenged in the court.

Speaking through his state collation agent and former attorney-general of the state, Owoseni Ajayi, he said the results as declared by INEC did not reflect the choice of the people, lamenting that the process was marred by financial inducement.

Ajayi who refused to sign the election results ,said, “We are rejecting the results because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters and as a result, we will definitely challenge the outcome of these results in the court of law for posterity and for generation coming to know that when conducting elections, you must follow the rules and procedures.”

Speaking to journalists after filing the suit yesterday evening at the Ekiti State High Court Complex, inAdo-Ekiti, Oni said, “I’m here to submit my petition in accordance with law and we are doing this to defend the sanctity of the system. I am challenging the election result because I believe that I won.”

Also, Mr Obafemi Adewale (SAN), who is Oni’ counsel, said, “If my client had believed the governorship election had been free, fair and credible, he would not have challenged the outcome.”

Adewale added that Oni believed that the person so declared did not win with lawful votes.