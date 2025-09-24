A female governorship aspirant for Ekiti State in 2026, Atinuke Omolayo, has said she can only step down for Governor Biodun Oyebanji, though insisting that she stands the chance of winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.

Omolayo spoke with journalists after she was screened by the APC Ekiti State Governorship Screening Committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

While expressing confidence in her chances of clinching the party’s ticket, she said:”have a chance, I have 100 percent. Since the creation of Ekiti State, there has never been a female governor.

“I want to be the first female governor in Nigeria, and by the grace of God, it is going to come to be.”

Omolayo commended Oyebanji’s performance in office but stressed that a woman could “do more and better.”

“I respect the governor, His Excellency Biodun Oyebanji. He has done a lot, but I think a woman can do more and better. In elections, it’s we women who come out and vote. Men are often seen watching football or doing other things on election days.

“I’m encouraging all women all over the country to come out. I give kudos to the mother of the nation, our First Lady, who is encouraging us to participate in politics,” she said.

On the issue of the type of primaries to be adopted, Omolayo said she was open to any model, saying:”direct, indirect, or consensus, whichever one the party chooses, I am happy.

“Should the party opt for a consensus candidacy, and I am not the choice, I will happily step down and encourage my supporters to join hands. My aim is for APC to return to power.”

Asked whether she would consider stepping down for other contenders, Omolayo replied firmly, “I will only step down for the governor, His Excellency Abayomi Oyebanji. He is my leader. He is the only one I am happy to step down for. Any other person, no way.”

Governor Oyebanji had earlier faced the APC screening panel ahead of the October 27 governorship primaries in the state.

Addressing journalists shortly after his appearance before the committee, Oyebanji expressed satisfaction with the process, noting that the panel subjected him to a rigorous session.

“Very well, they asked me questions and I was able to answer correctly,” he said. I must commend the APC for putting this structure in place. It will save the party from a lot of problems.

I have absolute confidence that the party will get it right.

“Democracy thrives on participation. This is only the screening stage. Next comes the conference committee, then the election proper.

Whoever emerges must be supported, because it is not just about the aspirants, it is about returning our party to power and serving the people.

“I agree with the supremacy of the party. Whatever decision comes out of the primaries on October 27, I will abide by it,” he added.