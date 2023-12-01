Ekiti State Police Command has expressed its readiness to provide adequate and watertight security across the state during the Saturday December 2, local government election.

To this end, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Dare Ogundare, has directed the Area Commanders, DPOs, Heads of Tactical and Intelligence Units to deploy adequate personnel across polling units and the identified flash points in their areas.

Ogundare said this was to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens and to protect the electorate, election materials, electoral officials as well as ensure free, fair and credible election.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abutu Sunday, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday, said, “In view of this, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police has ordered a restriction of vehicular movements across the State from midnight of Friday 1st December, 2023 to 4pm of Saturday 2nd December, 2023 with the exemption of those on essential services such as SIEC Officials, Accredited Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, Media, Candidates/Officials of the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO), e.t.c.”

He said the restriction order was part of the measures to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment for the conduct of the election.

“On that note, residents and travellers in the neighboring States should beware and plan their movements to avoid any untold hardship during the period of the election. ”

The Commissioner urges all citizens to be law abiding while imploring all eligible electorates to come out en masse to exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or attack.

While charging the Personnel deployed for the election to be professional and avoid any form of corrupt practices in the course of their duties, he warned criminally minded individuals, hoodlums and political thugs to stay off before, during and after the election saying the Command will be decisive and ruthless on those who may want to cause mayhem.

The police boss urged residents to call call some dedicated phone lines in case of emergencies during the election.