The Kano State Civil Service Commission has approved the promotion of 118 senior and junior staff across 13 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state civil service.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Musa Garba, a copy of which was made available to Leadership Weekend on Friday..

According to the statement, Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Umar Shehu Minjibir, made the announcement shortly after the 23rd Commission’s 3rd sitting at the conference hall of the Commission.

He explained that among the cases treated and approved are 12 transfers and 47 deployment to various MDAs.

Dr. Minjibir further noted that the total number of those promoted since the inauguration of the 23rd Commission headed by him in August this year was 379 and those transferred stood at 74 while those deployed to various MDAs are 61.

Others are two changes of cadre, one change of name, one advancement and four disciplinary cases.

While appreciating staff commitments across the board, the chairman called on the promoted workers to reciprocate the good gesture through hard work for best results, noting that the present administration of Governor Abba Yusuf is committed towards the improvement of workers welfare.