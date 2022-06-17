Deputy inspector general of police, DIG, Johnson Kokumo has ordered the withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs.

This came as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State yesterday commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to all the 16 local government areas of the state.

The materials were distributed at the INEC state head office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital in the presence of party representatives, security agents and newsmen to the councils’ electoral officers.

Some of the materials distributed were, Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BIVAS machines, Ballot papers, Result sheets, Booklets, Forms EC 8A, B, C, D,E, forms EC 4zero G, 4 zero G1 and 2.

Kokumo said the security operatives were withdrawn to return to base for the purpose of providing security for Saturday’s election.

The DIG who is in charge of Ekiti gubernatorial poll spoke yesterday at a stakeholders meeting in Ado Ekiti.

The police boss assured that the state would be adequately secured to avoid any breakdown of law and order before, during and after the election.

Kokumo said about 17,000 security operatives deployed for the Ekiti poll are to secure the state as well as uphold the rule of law and not to intimidate citizens.

The DIG added that soldiers would be at the boundaries of the state to secure every corner of the state.

He called on the people to be law abiding and respect all the processes of the election to be able to have a peaceful governorship election in the state.

The resident electoral commissioner, Dr Adeniran Tella who distributed the materials said the electoral officers would take the items to their councils where they would be sent to the polling units on Saturday’s morning.

He expressed the hope that there would be no late arrival of materials to polling units on Saturday.

Dr Tella said the ballot papers were colour coded for each local government in order to prevent electoral fraud.

He added that the result sheets were also customized according to the polling units.

Some of the party agents including Mr Kayode Babade of the APC, Mr Kehinde Adeniyi of the ADC and IPAC chairman in Ekiti State, Mr Ifedayo Iyanuwura who lauded INEC for the transparent manner in which the materials were distributed.

Meanwhile, the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem has set up the Ekiti State governorship election tribunal to hear and determine petitions that may arise in the governorship election slated for Saturday, 18th June, 2022.

A statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday by the secretary of the tribunal, Umar Abubakar, stated that Justice Dongban-Mensem took the action in pursuant to section 285(ii) and (iii) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) and section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The statement reads in part, “In pursuant to the powers conferred on the Hon. President, Court of Appeal, under section 285(2) & (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Honourable Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem (HPCA) has constituted The Governorship Election Tribunal, to hear and determine petition(s) that may arise from the forthcoming 2022 Governorship Election for Ekiti State scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, 18th day of June, 2022.”

To this end, the statement said, the chief judge of Ekiti State, Justice Adeleye Adeyeye, has made provisions for the use of the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Pajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State as the venue of the Tribunal and its Registry/Secretariat at the said address.

“All concerned individuals are admonished to contact the Secretary of the Tribunal, at the said address or via his phone number: 08053414119.”