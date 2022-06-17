President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria has recorded significant improvement on the global terrorism and corruption ranking

He said on the global terrorism index, Nigeria has moved from the fourth to the sixth position while the country is now one of the world-free nations on the corruption chart.

The president therefore vowed to do more to prevent the country from going back to the old order.

Buhari also said his administration has degraded Boko Haram insurgency, the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Eastern Security Network (ESN) and banditry in some parts of the country.

He stated this during the passing out parade of the 4th Regular Course Cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil in Kano yesterday.

According to PMB, relative normalcy had already returned to most towns and villages in the affected areas adding that more efforts were in place to ensure that normalcy returned to all the areas suffering from banditry.

The president said that Nigerians were aware that his administration came to office determined to make an impact in three major areas of security, building a sustainable economy and fight against corruption.

“We can say that the recent positive developments in these areas have shown that, despite the challenges on ground, we can see general improvement in all the three areas,” he said.

In the area of corruption, according to President Buhari, “Nigerians are aware that my administration is determined to ensure that the country does not have a repeat of what had gone on in the previous administrations and we have taken a strong stance against pervasive corruption.

“This administration has also focused on security by repositioning our national securities to perform their duties effectively. We have equally embarked on some crucial changes in their funding structure and mode of operation.

“In a world, where insecurity is constantly evolving, the enforcement responses have to equally evolve, not just to keep up, but to stay ahead.

“This administration has signed into law, the new police act to ensure improvement in the welfare and service delivery to reach the best international practices.

“The Boko Haram insurgency, the Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network and banditry in some parts of the country over time, which had posed a portent threat to the country, had been significantly degraded and relative normalcy has returned to most towns and villages.

“More efforts are in place to ensure that normalcy returns to all the areas suffering from banditry,” he said.

Buhari added that “I commend the effort and resilience of the Nigeria Police Force and sister agencies for the giant strides recorded so far in the fight against the prevailing security challenges.”

While congratulating the graduates, Buhari urged them to be dedicated, diligent and honest in the discharge of their duties, calling on them to get the development of Nigeria at forefront.

In a fast changing world, driven by digital technology, President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the Nigeria Police must continually evolve its structure and operations to make a greater impact in checking crime, particularly in the virtual space.

“In a world where insecurity is constantly evolving; law enforcement responses have to equally evolve not just to keep up but to stay ahead. Also, as part of efforts to modernize the Nigeria Police Force, this administration has intensified both international and local training and retraining of our officers and men in addition to providing new platforms and other resources.

“These approaches have yielded positive results as it is glaring that Nigeria’s ranking has improved on the world Counter-Terrorism global index from 4th to 6th position on the list of the most terrorized nations.

“This administration has signed into law the new Police Act to ensure an improvement in the welfare of service delivery to meet best international practices. As I said earlier, with the take-off of The Police Trust Fund, there has been an upgrade of infrastructure such as the construction of new barracks across the country, renovation of existing ones, construction of medical facilities, as well as procurement of modern operational vehicles.”

“I must specially commend the efforts and resilience of members of the Nigeria Police Force and sister agencies for the giant strides recorded so far in the fight against the prevailing security challenges.

“Across the North Central and North West of the country, we have made progress with regards to stemming the tide of communal violence, farmer-herdsmen clashes, cattle rustling, and kidnapping.

“We will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for crime and criminality. Those who take laws into their hands, who bear arms illegally and who seek to profit from a climate of fear and insecurity will be decisively dealt with.

“That remains our promise to the people of Nigeria, who elected us to keep them safe and secured. The peace and stability of our dear country will continue to be of utmost importance. You, the police are our points men and you must rise to the occasion,” the President told the graduating cadets.

In his remarks, the commandant of Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, AIG Abdurrahman Ahmad, enumerated the challenges being faced by the institution, urging the president to come to their aid.

According to him, acute shortage of manpower, both academic and non-academic is bedevilling the college, thereby hindering the academic and administrative needs of the academy.

He also decried delay in timely payment of cadets’ stipends/allowances, calling for the support to the academy to complete “abandoned Police Reform Projects such as perimeter fence, faculty buildings and lecture theatres.

He thanked Buhari for honouring the invitation, explaining that the institution was upgraded from professional training to degree awarding in 2012.

The commandant said the institution had graduated 1,748 cadets, Assistant Superintendent of Police, over the years, including the 205 who just graduated.

AbdurRahaman said all the Assistant Superintendents of Police will be immediately deployed as “pervasive actors in securing the country, most especially as the country is confronted with multifarious challenges.”

Buhari presented awards to the best graduating cadet, Rachel Oluwatosin Babarinde and the second best, Isa Abdulateef.