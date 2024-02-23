Ekiti State government has stressed the need for effective information gathering and dissemination as well as intelligence and strategies for effective tackling of insecurity in the state.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who stated this during a security meeting with all council chairmen and heads of security agencies in the state in Ado Ekiti, mandated them to hold security council meeting as part of efforts to tackle insecurity headlong in their areas.

The governor also urged the council bosses, especially those who share borders, to cooperate with one another by sharing intelligence and possibly have joint patrols.

Oyebanji said his administration would n liaise with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to generate and introduce a strategic security toll free line where information could easily get to the security agencies for prompt action.

He told the council chairmen to ensure that information that could assist the security apparatus in their respective council areas are promptly released to the security agencies for prompt action adding that most of the criminals, their agents and accomplices live in the communities providing food and other materials for the bandits.

“I have told the special adviser on security to give us a toll free line that people can send information to on any intelligence you have gathered in your local government, but make sure the information is genuine,” he said.

On the directive on the security meeting, Governor Oyebanji said he had reports that the previous set of council chairmen did not pay attention to the statutory security council meeting, saying going forward, the meeting must be held at least once monthly.

He said all the critical stakeholders in the security architecture in their council areas must be in attendance.