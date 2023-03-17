Ekiti State government has warned kingmakers in the state against desecrating the stool or ridiculing traditional rulers and institutions in the state.

The state deputy governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, gave the warning after resolving the raging dispute between the Alasin of Asin- Ekiti, in Ikole local government area, Oba Abraham Babalola and his traditional chiefs.

The monarch, had in a letter dated 3rd February, 2023, and addressed to the deputy governor, accused the high chiefs, headed by Obasalu, Chief Clement Adeyemo, of polarising the town, by holding the statutory meetings outside the palace.

Oba Babalola also accused the chiefs of intimidation, harassment and taking divisive steps tended to erode his powers as a monarch, among which was the punishment meted to him for arresting someone, who beat up his wife inside the palace.

A statement issued yesterday by the special assistant on media to the deputy governor, Victor Ogunje, said Afuye who presided over the meeting, directed Obasalu to handover all documents relating to the payment of monthly salaries to the monarch, as part of his statutory duties and potent way to nip the crisis in the bud.

She, however, urged the embattled monarch to fill all existing vacant stools across chieftaincy hierarchies in the town, based on the agitations of the Chiefs, saying this became expedient for peace to be restored to the community.

Afuye also advised the monarch to reabsorb some of the suspended chiefs into the fold, so that the matter can be resolved speedily and amicably.