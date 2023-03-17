The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State to instigate violence to scare away voters during the rescheduled governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

Former minister of information, Mr Labaran Maku made the allegation at a press briefing in Karu, Nasarawa State, yesterday.

Maku who is also the director general of the Atiku/Umbugadu campaign council in the state said the party is in possession of intel that the ruling party planned to use violence in areas where PDP has comparative advantage.

He said the ruling party thrives on violence, adding that the incessant bloodbath in some parts of the state attested to the fact.

He said with the intel, security operatives should be heavily mobilised to such areas in order to ensure that the electorates vote for political parties and candidates of their choice during the poll.

The former minister also alleged moves by the APC to induce voters in contravention of the Electoral Act 2022. He said to this end, the ruling party has already deployed its agents across the PDP strongholds.

He appealed to security agencies and operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be on the watch out in order to arrest anyone who wants to carry out such nefarious act.

He said the ruling party has wasted the goodwill that brought it to power in 2015, adding that the people of the state will end APC’s misrule and return PDP back to power on Saturday.

He urged PDP supporters to conduct themselves peacefully as they have always done in the past during elections.