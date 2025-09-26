The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) has advised residents of Ibeju-Lekki and surrounding communities in Lagos State, to heighten safety precautions during the rainy season to prevent electrical accidents and safeguard power supply.

The caution came during a customer engagement forum held in the Ibeju district, which drew a large turnout of business owners, Community Development Association (CDA) leaders, and residents.

Speaking on behalf of the acting CEO, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh, Eko DisCo’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Joseph Esenwa, underscored the dangers of unsafe practices around electrical infrastructure.

“We will encourage everybody, please don’t build under wire lines for safety reasons,” Esenwa stressed. “There are standard regulations regarding safety and building under high tension lines, and we must all comply with the prescribed distances before construction.”

He further warned against illegal electrical connections, vandalism of installations, and construction above underground cables, noting that these acts pose grave safety risks and disrupt power delivery.

To address the heightened risks of the rainy season, Esenwa disclosed that Eko DisCo has intensified maintenance schedules for cables and poles, enhanced vigilance to ensure installation integrity, and improved fault-response systems. Customers were urged to promptly report electrical faults for immediate attention.

In a show of commitment to customer satisfaction, the CFO approved on-the-spot replacement orders for faulty meters and transformers presented at the forum. Notably, six transformers were ordered for repair and energization, bringing relief to communities struggling with unstable power supply.

Community leaders expressed satisfaction with the engagement. Wale Aderoju, Chairman of the Lekki Estate Resident and Stakeholders Association Infrastructure Maintenance Committee, commended the initiative, stating: “We continue to cooperate with Eko DisCo to achieve desired service levels while ensuring our communities act as watchmen against vandalism.”

The forum also tackled the challenge of energy theft. Esenwa described it as “a huge problem” requiring constant vigilance and enforcement of regulatory sanctions. Echoing the concern, Joseph Idinye of Destiny Homes stressed the need for collective action: “When somebody is stealing electricity and others look the other way, we all suffer for it. Any tendency to steal electricity is to our own detriment.”

Providing updates on ongoing projects, Engr. Ovie Oghenekaro Adjekpiyede, Head of Project Technical Services, revealed that the Federal Government has awarded a new substation project for Ibeju-Lekki. He also announced the expansion of the Elemoro substation, which is expected to add 8MW capacity by the end of 2025, alongside other power stability initiatives stretching from Awoyaya to Lakue.

“We are working assiduously to ensure reliable power supply is sustained in the Ibeju-Lekki area through strategic partnerships with Federal, State, and Local Governments,” he added.

The company also highlighted its complaint resolution system, which allows issues to be escalated from the district level to higher authorities. Customers were reminded of payment plan options and verification processes to ensure continuous access to electricity.

As Ember months draw closer, with increased power consumption for social activities and celebrations, Eko DisCo reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safe and reliable electricity while calling on residents to support efforts in protecting electrical infrastructure.