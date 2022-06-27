Poised to create seamless bill payment system, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has engaged the IRecharge Tech-Innovations to unveil a less complex system of Bill payment within its franchise cluster.

The new system known as ‘IRecharge’, is a payment platform, to ease payment of electricity bills by customers.

The managing director, EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, flagged off the initiative on Thursday in Lagos.

Sanda said: “as deeply ingrained in our mission statement, we seek to improve the quality of life for all our customers by utilising cutting-edge technology and innovative processes to supply electricity sustainably, reliably, and safely.

“As a result, what is happening here today is a testament to that notion. I am excited about this payment solution by IRecharge.

“It will further ensure both our postpaid and prepaid customers go through a seamless process of paying their electricity bills and purchasing their prepaid meter tokens without any hassles.

“The new service enables customers to make their frequent utility bill payments through the use of a unique NUBAN account number.

“While Eko Disco is making great efforts toward the availability of adequate power supply to customers, we must also secure our revenue by ensuring customers find it easy to pay their electricity bills.”

She assured customers that the platform was not only fast and convenient, but was also safe for them to make their transactions.

Sanda reiterated that the company would explore innovative ways to deliver values and improve its service delivery in order to maintain its leadership status in the Nigerian power industry.

The managing director, IRecharge Tech-Innovations, Mr Tomi Araromi, said the launch was to sensitise EKEDC customers about the new payment platform.

Araromi said payment of electricity bills could be made with just one bank transfer to these account numbers.

He added that it was aimed at providing a safe and reliable bill payment experience to customers.

He said: “the new payment solution provides and pairs a unique NUBAN number to every prepaid meter number and postpaid account number.

“Payment to this NUBAN numbers automatically generates and sends a token/receipt to the payee via SMS, Email and WhatsApp without convenience fees.

“Customers through this solution will have access to convenience, accessibility, transaction security, shorter turnaround time, 24/7 customer support, instant value receipt and several other benefits.”

Araromi said, the permanent account numbers could be retrieved through the IRecharge website, downloading the IRecharge App, by dialing *6606*1# USSD Code or via WhatsApp through 09096666612.

He said payments to these account numbers could be done via several channels such as internet banking, ATM transfer, USSD transfer, bank deposit and at any mobile money agent location (POS).

On their parts, Mr Innocent Ike, the Managing Director, Polaris Bank and Mr Usifo Ogbebor, Group Head, Power Sector, Zenith Bank, lauded EKEDC and IRecharge for the initiative.

They maintained that collection of bills was a critical part of the power industry value chain, adding that the innovative platform would improve ease of making payments for customers