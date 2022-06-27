Few days after he launched a multi-billion-naira Golf City Estate in Abuja, a renowned businessman and entertainment mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has been unveiled as the ‘’New Face’’ of a global New Age Power Bank.

In a ceremony attended by hundreds of people, including celebrated artists, actors and actresses, in Lekki, Lagos, the CEO, New Age Concepts Ltd, Kingsley Opara, said his company decided to collaborate with Obi Cubana because of his swelling global image.

Describing the decision as a new dawn in the business strategic of the company, Opara said that New Age Power Bank is manufactured by New Age Mobile Concepts Ltd, the makers of New Age phone charger and other phone accessories.

‘’Currently, New Age Concepts Ltd is among top leading mobile accessories merchandising companies in Nigeria, offering high quality mobile accessories’’, the CEO said.

Assisted by Don Jazzy, a popular Nigerian music artist and producer, Cubana said his business partnership with New Age Mobile is born out of his genuine and legitimate business around the world.

‘’If you ever contemplate of buying a power bank that is strong, well-matched with most mobile devices and possesses an inbuilt microcomputer automatic protection chip against overcharge or over voltage, then you can’t go wrong with New Age Power Bank.

‘’As you rightly known, Smartphones consume lots of battery power because they have lots of applications as well as inbuilt processors for fast operations.

‘’These high power depletion drains the battery very fast and hence the need for a reliable New Age Power Bank to boost the battery in order to enjoy the different features available – with little or no interruption’’, Cubana added.

The celebrity said that in a bit to make sure top-notch quality, New Age battery-powered device are manufactured to be versatile, so it can work with any model and brand of phone and smart device.

He explained further that the power bank is useful for anyone who wants to stay connected at all times, saying that it can be frustrated to get interrupted when making an important call or watching your favourite music/video due to a low battery.

He said the New Age Power Bank comes with different sizes, which include, New Age Pack 22500mah, 18500mah, 15600mah, 15000mah, 12500mAh and many others.

As explained by the company’s market team, the power bank can charge a smartphone up to 10+ times from 0-100 per cent full and can be relied upon.

‘’New Age portable battery-powered device, the 18500mah is one of the rugged, compact and portable power banks you can use. It comes with a digital display and supports fast charge and self-charge.

‘’You can use it to charge your mobile devices as well as other mobile accessories. It also has an overcharge and over voltage protection. The device is capable of charging a phone and a tablet simultaneously’’, the company stated.

Speaking with journalists recently in Abuja, Mr Cubana said that he had broken every record in area of entertainment, not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa, saying there’s need for him to diversify and offer quality service to our various clientele.