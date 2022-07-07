Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has declared its readiness to send a legal representation to the London trial of former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife.

The group’s council of elders asked the president-general of Ohanaeze, Prof. George Obiozor, to initiate the process of sending a legal team to the next hearing of the trial of Ekweremadu.

This was contained in a letter titled: “Travail of our illustrious son senator Ike Ekweremadu” and addressed yesterday to the senate president Ahmed Lawan by the chairman, council of elders of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Ohanaeze said it was determined to defend any honest and patriotic citizen whose rights and freedom are being unduly trampled upon anywhere in the world.

Ekweremadu and his wife are on trial in London for attempted organ harvesting to save their daughter, who needs kidney transplant.

Iwuanyanwu said the news about the arrest of Ekweremadu with his wife in London was received with shock in many places, especially within the rank and file of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo where Ekweremadu is an active member.

The elder statesman however expressed delight that the true story about the predicament of Ekweremadu and his wife had begun to emerge.

He said, “We do not have any doubt whatsoever that the truth will emerge and our son and his wife will be vindicated. We are however happy and profoundly appreciative of your solidarity to your dear colleague and friend during this trying period.”