As part of efforts to ameliorate the deficit of teachers in Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule has approved the recruitment of additional 550 teachers to fill the existing gap in the educational sector of the state.

He made this known while declaring open a three-day workshop for principals of secondary schools from across the state held at Government Science Secondary School, Lafia, recently.

Governor Sule opined that this serves as a window of opportunity for employment of new teachers to fill in the gap. He, however said the new employment is coming in the heels of the formalisation of 2,250 engaged teachers employed by the immediate past administration of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, as well as the recruitment of 400 teachers by the present administration.

He warned the Nasarawa State Teachers’ Service Commission ((TSC), saying he will not tolerate abuse of the entire process through nepotism, giving the assurance that only qualified candidates with capacity and competence will be recruited as teachers.

Recalling that the suspended chairman, Abu Galadima was suspended because of underhand dealings in the process of recruiting the last 400 teachers.

Nasarawa State governor has again issued a warning to the management of the State Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) to shun any act, I want competent teachers irrespective of where they come from,” he stated.

Engineer Sule equally made known the commitment of his administration to provide conducive teaching and learning environment, assuring that Nasarawa State will not be left out in implementing the teachers act undergoing process of enactment.

He directed the Head of Service (HOS) and other relevant agencies to monitor the process of the promulgation of the new national teachers act, with a view to advising government for prompt domestication and implementation.

The governor commended the state’s Ministry of Education for considering the idea of the workshop aimed at improving efficiency and building the capacity of principals in secondary schools for enhanced productivity.

He said the theme of the workshop, is in line with the desire of his administration to reposition the educational system in the state, adding that the topics earmarked for the workshop will enrich the principals by strengthening their performances in the management of education of the post primary level in the state.

The theme of this workshop is “Consolidating the Gains of Repositioning the Educational Sector in Nasarawa State Through Effective Schools Management and Administration: A Concern for Principals”.