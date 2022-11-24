Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai has commissioned an ICT laboratory at the Kaduna Capital School which was remodelled by the Sophia EssaAhmed Foundation with support from Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria limited.

At the event, Governor el-Rufai who was represented by the commissioner for education, Halima Lawal commended the foundation and the Huawei company for complementing the state government’s efforts towards improving on the educational standard of the state.

He said the well-equipped laboratory would help the students in their digital knowledge and the teachers in updating their digital skills, adding that education is one of the pillars of his present administration.

To the school, the governor urged the management to ensure judicious use of the laboratory for the advancement of the knowledge of both students and teachers.

The permanent member of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) Mubarak Mohammed who also represented the board chairman commended the foundation and Huawei Company for.the kind gesture while tasking the school management on maintenance culture.

Earlier, the representative of the foundation, Engr. Abdullahi Tahir Bello, said he met a dilapidated laboratory equipped with ICT gadgets including computers and internet facilities.

The laboratory has 20 computers, a standby generator, internet facilities with one year subscription and a power pointer.

In her response, the acting principal of the school, Mrs Janet Samaniya Dada and the school board chairman Abubakar Tanko and SBMC representative Fatima Bello commended the foundation and the Huawei for finding the school worthy of the gesture.