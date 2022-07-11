Governor Nasir El-Rufai has clarified that Kaduna State Government established Metropolitan Authorities so as to drive development closer to the people and bring government to their doorsteps.

The governor also noted that development in all its ramifications is at the heart of his administration and ‘’it is imperative that this government gets closer to the people that we swore to serve.’’

El-Rufai who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, made this known at the inauguration of Early Warning Response and Strategy Committee at Kafanchan.

The governor pointed out that the Metropolitan Authorities will not attain the goals that they were set up to achieve in isolation, that was why the stakeholders engagement on Kafanchan Municipal Authority was convened.

‘’We are gathered here to understand the vision behind the creation of the Metropolitan Authorities, know the important role they play and above all, commit to play our roles for the growth of the mega city we are trying to come up with,’’ he said.

According to him, components of the Kaduna Urban Renewal Projects are included in the functions of Metropolitan Authorities as provided for in the law establishing them in September 2021.

El-Rufai listed construction of roads, provision of mass transit, housing and improved land use, as well as providing street lights, parks and recreation centres, including markets and neighbourhood centres as well as waste management as some of the functions of the Metropolitan Authorities .

He advised the gathering that ‘’to make development possible, you have to participate in governance. You need to demand for services and be part of development efforts. Take ownership, collaborate and support the government by ensuring peaceful co-existence.’’

‘’It is always disheartening each time we receive reports of unrests, loss of lives and property in this area that has always been known for peace and brotherliness.

‘’This area has always been home to everyone but recent developments have turned back the clock of time,’’ he said, noting that development can not be achieved amidst violence.

‘’As a government, we take security and preservation of the lives and property of our people very paramount and dear to our hearts. This is our primary responsibility and we must work together as a people to sustain it,’’ he added.

… Flags off road, mini stadium projects

The Administrator of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi, has promised that the 2,275 kilometre road contracts that were awarded two weeks ago, will be completed by November, if everything goes on as planned.

Mrs Yayi who said that the roads will open up Kafanchan town and enhance trade and commercial activities, pointed out that the project is the first major infrastructural upgrade in the town in so many years.

The Administrator praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai for extending the infrastructural development of Kaduna state beyond the capital city, recalling that when the Urban Renewal Projects were flagged off, critics said that it was focused mainly around Kaduna town.

She disclosed that M/S Rafalli Nig Limited which is handling the road contract, has already mobilized to site and the ‘’project will be completed in 16 weeks time if everything proceeds as expected.’’

Mrs Yayi also said that M/S Gugas Limited promised to complete the Kafanchan mini stadium whose contract was also awarded, by January next year, adding that ‘’that will be in 24 weeks time. The contractors have mobilized last Wednesday.’’

The Administrator also disclosed that roads will soon be constructed in Zonkwa, in Zangon Kataf local government, but that the road project for Kagoro in Kaura local government has reached an advanced stage in the procurement process.

It will be recalled that Mrs Yayi was appointed Administrator of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, following the passage of the law creating metropolitan authorities to manage Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria as organic cities.

Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa was appointed Administrator, Zaria Metropolitan Authority and Malam Muhammad Hafiz Bayero is the Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory.

Kafanchan Municipal Authority comprises Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas.