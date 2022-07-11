Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reiterated that the fight against malaria is a collective effort that requires all citizens of Kaduna state to use Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs).

The governor who said this at the flagging off of the distribution of over five million treated nets to households across Kaduna state, noted that the nets are effective in combating malaria.

‘’These nets are treated such that when mosquitoes come near them, they are exterminated and as such fully protect the users from mosquito bites. Consequently, we will continue to engage at every level, to get Kaduna residents to accept the use of mosquito nets,’’ he promised.

The distribution of the treated nets which was flagged off at Zakari Isa Primary Healthcare, at Doka District of Kaduna North Local Government Area on July 7, will continue across the state to July 18.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, the Commissioner of Health, said Kaduna state has ‘’achieved 68% refill rate order for all antimalarial commodities and there has been a reduction of malaria test positivity rate from 60.3% in 2020 to 37.2% in 2021.’’

Dr Baloni further said that the state has also procured anti-malaria commodities worth about N300 million, as part of its commitment to the counterpart fund obligation to the State Malaria Elimination Programme of about N900million.

The Commissioner further said that ‘’the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure has also supported us by completing massive clearance drainages along roads in our communities to reduce the breeding sites of mosquitoes. ‘’

‘’We have also commenced the distribution and monitoring of 269,040 ACTs,260,000 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs),3,333 artesunate injections and 19,450 Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) across 1064 public health facilities, including 29 secondary and tertiary hospitals in the state. 72.2% of clients who tested positive (RDT or Microscopy) to the parasite, have also received treatment with ACTs in first quarter of 2022,’’ she added.