Two persons were killed a few metres away from Jalingo Overhead Bridge on Numan-Jalingo Federal Highway while 32 cows and sheep died on the spot when a trailer rammed into them late Saturday.

Several other residents suffered various degrees of injuries in the accident.

The articulated truck loaded with cows, sheep and passengers from Bauchi State was heading to Lagos, according to a survivor, who spoke to LEADERSHIP at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jalingo yesterday morning.

While the cows were still lying dead on the major highway, both the dead bodies and injured persons were evacuated by the field workers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), to the hospital.

The survivor, who gave his name as Inusa Madugu said he joined the Trailer after it was already loaded with cows and sheep and was heading to Lagos.

“It has been our cheapest means of traveling out at any time, after they load Livestock, we always give the driver a stipend and he carries us to anywhere we want to stop. I was going there to push water, it has been my business for years,”Madugu spoke in Hausa language.

One of the roadside sellers at New Ella Junction where the accident occurred revealed that the driver of the Trailer missed his way and ran into another lane which led to the accident.

The spokesperson of the FRSC in Taraba State, Mr. Emmanuel Sule when contacted said he was in the Sunday church service and was yet to get first-hand information over the accident.