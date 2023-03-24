The loss of election by loyalists of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in some local government areas during the last gubernatorial and assembly elections in Delta State has led to loss of jobs.

The executive arm of Ughelli North local government area has been dissolved while his counterpart at Sapele local government has sacked seven of his aides.

The chairman of Ughelli, Hon Godwin Adobe in a statement signed by the secretary to the council, Hon Felix Ayemidejor, said the dissolution affected the secretary and the supervisors.

In a release personally signed by the chairman of Sapele LGA, Hon Godwin Adode, the council thanked all those affected and urged them to hand over government properties in their possession to the head of personnel management with immediate effect.

“This is to inform the general public that the executive arm of Ughelli North Local Government comprising the secretary and the supervisors are hereby dissolved with effect from today.

“By this dissolution you are to hand over all Government properties in your possession to the Head, Personnel Management,” the release stated.

The aides affected are Hon Adibor Igho – executive assistant to the chairman on legislative matters, Mr Frank Nujimen – chief strategist, Mr Ese Egigba – special adviser on education.

Others are Miss Vivian Umukoro – SA, girl child, Florence Mujakperuo – SA , women mobilisation, Mebugbandu A. Etan – SA, youth mobilisation and Shine Omamogho – SA, youth mobilisation.

He said, “Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the office of the Secretary to the Local Government forthwith. The sack is with immediate effect. Thank you for your cooperation.”