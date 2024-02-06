The House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the death of His Royal Majesty Eze Edmond Alisiobi Dim (Eze Agbakwuruibe), the Obi of Obodoukwu, Ideato North LGA of Imo State.

The lawmakers were notified of his demise at the plenary on Tuesday by the member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere informed the lawmakers that the traditional ruler passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the age of 82, decribing the death as a national loss.

He said, “HRM Eze E. A Dim was born on the 12th day of December, 1941 to the royal family of Eze Nnayereugo Jeremiah Dim, in the present day Obodoukwu community of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, which I’m privileged to represent in this hallowed House. Until his death, HRM Eze Edmond Alisiobi Dim was the 10th Obi of Obodoukwu Kingdom. He was educated at St. Peters School, Akokwa, where he obtained his first school leaving certificate (standard six certificate) when Primary School Education was highly rated, before the outbreak of the Nigerian civil war in the 1960s.

“He worked briefly with R. Umeh Company Limited in Onitsha and was a major distributor of Nigerian and overseas tobacco products He later joined the Daily Times Newspaper company, before he moved to Bolingo Hotels Limited, where he worked for some years, He ascended the Obodoukwu royal traditional throne of his fathers in the year 1990. He will be buried on a date to be announced later, in line with the Obodoukwu traditional rites. I crave the indulgence of the House to observe a minute silence In his honour as our Custom.”

Thereafter, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who presided over the plenary session, called for a minute silence in honour of the late King.