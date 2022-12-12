Members of the Licenced Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN) have called on the leadership to abide by the provisions of the association’s law.

Their appeal was contained in a letter they wrote through their counsel, Mbahchinwenduufere & Co, a law firm based in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Office of LECAN President.

The letter was copied to Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the LECAN national leader, Otunba Dele Akintola, the inspector-general of police (IGP) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The members from different chapters of the association who signed the letter were Alhaji Abdulazeez Edochie, Alhaji Rahimi Isiaka, A. O. Odumoro, Dr Haruna S. Mohammed, Alhaji Suleiman Abdulmalik, Alhaji Haruna Mohammed, Engr Kingsley Agbaisi, Chief Vitus Ofodum, Engr Ibrahim Abdulahi, Joseph Eniolorunfe, Rev Michael Tiuola, Mr Daisi Komolafe and Alhaji Hamza Mohammed Kumo.

They rejected the vote of confidence passed on the president and the entire National Executive Council (NEC) at a leadership summit on 27th October, 2022 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, saying that it was opposed by the participants.

The aggrieved members said the participants called for a national delegate conference and general meeting, being the supreme authority of the association with equal delegates of five members from each chapter in line with Article 6 of the association’s constitution.

They said the law provides that the conference holds every four years, for conduct of elections and other agenda. They reminded the office of the president that they were elected into office on November 7, 2018, which has made the leadership to had since elapsed on November 7, 2022