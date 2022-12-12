Sokoto State government has spent the sum of over N5billion on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) intervention programmes from 2019 to date.

This is as the State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, witnessed the graduation of 1,700 youths, comprising of 550 females and 1,150 males, trained by the State government on skills acquisition.

At the ceremony organised by the SGDs 2021/2022 Youth Empowerment Intervention Programme in collaboration with Nabilhash Nigeria Limited, Governor Tambuwal said the graduands were exposed to 12 vocational skills that will make them employed and useful to themselves and the society.

“This moment is a watershed in the lives of all graduates because it is an important developmental stage. The trainees have acquired knowledge and skills, which is the beginning of an exciting new era, in which they will apply the knowhow towards making their state and the world a better place,” he said.

Tambuwal also said his administration has not only funded the training programme, but also procured the modern tools that were distributed to each participant.

He implored the beneficiaries to utilise the items properly to ensure that they are self-reliant and economically independent, assuring that his administration will continue to lead in the area of human capital development and empowerment with the goal of ending poverty in the state.

He thanked partners of the government for providing the trainees with access to their operational networks, adding that the effort has bolstered the state government’s initiative of producing graduates with marketable skills.

“The government of Sokoto state is therefore, ready to collaborate with the private sector on capacity building programs. This is due to our belief that public-private partnerships are an effective means of empowering the people,” he maintained.

In his address, the Special Adviser on SDGs, Kabiru Aliyu, said the SDGs intervention in Sokoto State has done a lot especially on infrastructural development, education, health and water supply, among others.

He enumerated that between 2015 to date, the intervention has yielded the renovation and equipping of over 128 schools, 23 primary healthcare centers (PHCs) and sinking of 38 motorised boreholes.