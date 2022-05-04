The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has said that distribution companies (DisCos) did not receive the full value of their nomination for the seven days between 2nd and 8th of April 2022.

The executive director, Research and Advocacy for ANED, Barr. Sunday Oduntan, said a review of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s System Operator (SO)’s report for the showed that while the 11 DisCos nominated for 31,825.88MW for the seven days, they received 22,188.54MW or 70 per cent of that, and of this, only 668 MW of energy was unutilised by the DisCos.”

Oduntan dismissed reports that the DisCos rejected 2,495.3MW during the one-week period.

According to him, 8,038.70MW was un-utilised with faults from the Generation Companies (GenCos).

Oduntan said: “A further review of the report, for the same period, would indicate that 8,038.70MW was unutilised or constrained due to gas supply limitations (7,443MW) and water management issues (595.70 MW).”

The association also said prior to the period, there had been low energy supply nationwide due to various factors including gas constraint. The minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, had earlier explained the efforts to tackle the challenges, which ANED said, had constrained the energy supplied to the distribution end of the power sector value chain.

ANED said it remained committed to continually improving on electricity supply services based on the energy that is made available to them on the grid on a daily basis.