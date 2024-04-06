Former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has said the recent hike in electricity tariff will cause already suffering Nigerians more hardship.

He also said it will had a negative impact on the manufacturing industry, adding that the men around President Bola Tinubu are pushing the country into crisis with economic policies that have no human face.

The former vice president stressed the importance of understanding the root cause of the inefficiencies in the power sector before unleashing another dose of reforms, noted that it is time to revisit the privatisation exercise that produced the DISCOs.

In a statement reacting to the hike, Atiku lamented that it has usual for the government to unleash another dose of reforms without adequate notice and without an adequate post-reform plan to mitigate the pain.

He said the increase in electricity tariff comes at a time when Nigerian citizens are going through excruciating difficulties occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS and floating of the domestic currency.

While noting that the government has not successfully dealt with the pains associated with the implementation of those measures, and now this, Atiku said, “The hike in electricity tariff will create more difficulties for the citizens as inflationary pressures are elevated.

“Our manufacturing sector will similarly be impacted negatively. Not only are they paying higher interest rates on their bank loans but also paying more for diesel, paying higher wages as a result of the new minimum wage.

The President’s men are pushing the economy into a deeper crisis. His reforms are without a human face.

“It is important that we understand the root cause of the inefficiencies in the power sector before unleashing another dose of reforms. It is time to revisit the privatization exercise that produced the DISCOs.

“Tinubu must (a) ensure that these reforms are sequenced, (b) implement measures to mitigate the pain, and (c) hold the NERC responsible for ensuring improved service delivery, “ Atiku said.