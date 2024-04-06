Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has officially welcomed the newly inaugurated members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, along with their principal officers, whose return to office was validated by the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Governor Mutfwang, who hosted the members at the Old Government House in Rayfield on Friday, emphasized the importance of fostering a harmonious working relationship and enhancing collaboration among the three tiers of government in the best interest of the state.

He congratulated the newly sworn-in members and principal officers, saying, “Today brings me immense joy. I have always advocated for the seamless functioning of the three arms of government.

Thus, it is gratifying to witness the House fully operational, poised to safeguard the interests of the people of Plateau State across various constituencies.”

But in a swift reaction, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) through its state chairman, Hon Rufus Bature while addressing newsmen frowned at forcing nine out of 16 members to sign their resignation letters as a condition for their swearing-in by the speaker, Gabriel Dewan.

According to Mutfwang, despite wrong accusations of obstructing the House’s inauguration, it is evident that the House is fully in charge of its affairs. “I commend you for that. Be rest assured that we are committed to serving the people of Plateau State.”

On his part, the speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Gabriel Dewan, pledged their unwavering support in fostering a collaborative working relationship for good governance.

Hon Dewan introduced the new principal officers, including the deputy speaker, majority leader, deputy majority leader, chief whip, deputy chief whip, majority leader, and minority whip, assuring of their commitment to serving the people of Plateau State.

The speaker also announced the extension of the tenure of the Transition Implementation Committee Chairmen of the 17 local government areas for nine months.