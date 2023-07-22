Eleven Plays Make The NLNG 2023 Nigeria Prize For Literature

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has released its longlist for the 2023 Nigeria Prize For Literature focused this year on drama/plays.

Eleven plays out of the 143 entries submitted for the prize made the list including – Dance of the Sacred Feet by Ade Adeniyi; Gidan Jiji by Victor S. Duga; Grit by Obare Gumba; Homecoming by Cheta Igbokwe; The Booth People by Christopher Anyaoku; The Brigadiers of A Mad Tribe by Abuchi Modilim; The Ojulelegba Crossroads by Aberdeen Abolaji; The Spellbinder by Bode Sowende; When Big Masquerade Dance Naked by Olubunmi Bamilole; Where Is Patience Zero? by Olatunbosun Raheem; Yankawala The Warrior King by Henry Akubuiro.

Reeling out the longlisted works on the NLNG Facebook, Chairman of the Nigeria Prize For Literature, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo said the works captivated the hearts and minds of the prize’s jurors led by Professor Ahmed Dennis Akoh.

“These plays have impressed our esteemed judges with their profound themes, artistic craftmanship and the authors abilities to breathe life into their characters and narratives, revealing a big understanding of the human experience.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the writers who have made it to the longlist. I also commend our distinguished panel of judges for their dedication and thoroughness in accessing the entries and selecting the very best.”

Founded in 2004 by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company, The NLNG Prize for Literature rewards best authors /writers in Nigeria in three genres (Poetry, Prose, Drama), Science and Critical Research Papers each year. The prize rotates between the genres, research and critique papers, while the process and judging are administered by the Nigerian Academy of Science, with the advisory board made up of member of from the Nigeria Academy of Letters (NAL) and Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).